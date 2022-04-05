Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) to announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

FLO opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

