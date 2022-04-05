Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Benson Hill.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHIL. Barclays lowered their price objective on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benson Hill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Benson Hill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE:BHIL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 665,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,609. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

