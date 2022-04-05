Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. 1,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.