Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will post $122.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $132.85 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $106.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $540.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $559.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $698.87 million, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $778.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.22. 1,116,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,410. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.