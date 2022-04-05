Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

