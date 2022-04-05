Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,667,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $133.94 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Masimo Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.