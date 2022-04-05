Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $8.30 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $121.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

