Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $5.46 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,679,000 after acquiring an additional 158,854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after buying an additional 143,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 140,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.63.

BIIB stock opened at $211.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.23. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

