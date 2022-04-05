Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 117,591 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

