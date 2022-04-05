Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,623,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,357.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,410.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,477.85. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,180.00 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.26 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

