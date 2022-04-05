Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 282,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $43,761,000. Walt Disney accounts for 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

NYSE DIS opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

