Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 216,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,699,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 477,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

NYSE FRT opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $140.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

