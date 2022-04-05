Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,364 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,034,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

TNDM opened at $119.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 518.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

