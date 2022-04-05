Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
