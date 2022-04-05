Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,168 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Europe cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $218.77 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.