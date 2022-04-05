Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.61 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 114,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

