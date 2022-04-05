Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

DLTR stock opened at $156.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

