Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.27 Million Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 537.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $184.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.65.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.