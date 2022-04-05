Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $9.28 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 190,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 222,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 80,921 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,441,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 179,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,495. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

