Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $8.49 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of APH stock opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.