Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $8.09 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 126,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $3,856,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

