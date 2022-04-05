Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $5.53 Million in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,589 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jabil as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jabil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 21.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,095,000 after purchasing an additional 257,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,347,430 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.