Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $5.41 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $217.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

