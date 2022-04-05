Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $5.16 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 198,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after acquiring an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after buying an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after purchasing an additional 625,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $34.39.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

