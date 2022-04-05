Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.74

Shares of Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.74 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10), with a volume of 2607161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of £55.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54.

In other news, insider Hayden Jeffreys bought 355,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £28,436 ($37,293.11).

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) screening for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders.

