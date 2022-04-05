Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.98

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $5.40. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 984,425 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Yield10 Bioscience ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

