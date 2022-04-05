Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given New 400.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YARIY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $371.80.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $28.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

