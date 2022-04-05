Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

WYN opened at GBX 585 ($7.67) on Friday. Wynnstay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 639 ($8.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 561.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 546.29. The company has a market capitalization of £118.82 million and a P/E ratio of 13.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

