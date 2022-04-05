Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,251.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $569,976.11 and $2,251.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $296.71 or 0.00636527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.17 or 0.07526057 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,597.24 or 0.99964882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00047251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

