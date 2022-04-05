Woodcoin Price Hits $0.45 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $3.64 million and $243.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,616.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.52 or 0.07545594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00268688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.98 or 0.00804395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00099979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.72 or 0.00488503 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00373138 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

