Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

