WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0013

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.00247601 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

