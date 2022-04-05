Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:WYY opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 0.85. Widepoint has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $9.83.
About Widepoint (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Widepoint (WYY)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Widepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Widepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.