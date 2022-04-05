Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) versus Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) Head-To-Head Review

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

This is a summary of current ratings for Whiting Petroleum and Carbon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 0 4 4 0 2.50 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $83.57, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Carbon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum $1.53 billion 2.07 $421.84 million $10.75 7.53 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Whiting Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 539,900 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 326.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Carbon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

