Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $214.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.03.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of WHR traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.78. 913,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,246. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.73.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

