Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Westwater Resources by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Westwater Resources by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

