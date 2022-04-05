Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.70.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwater Resources (WWR)
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.