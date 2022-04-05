West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

WST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST opened at $409.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.01 and a 200-day moving average of $413.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $285.29 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $307,506,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.