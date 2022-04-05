Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

