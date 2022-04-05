Wendy Becker Purchases 9,008 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Wendy Becker purchased 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £35,041.12 ($45,955.57).

ONT stock opened at GBX 394.50 ($5.17) on Tuesday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 361.50 ($4.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 736 ($9.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -16.59.

ONT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($10.36) to GBX 710 ($9.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 662 ($8.68) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.18) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.18) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

