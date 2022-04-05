Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank now has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $99.45 and last traded at $97.88, with a volume of 20421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.82.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

