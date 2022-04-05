Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,089,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,571,000 after buying an additional 198,989 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

