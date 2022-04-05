Wells Fargo & Company Lowers TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Equal Weight

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.05.

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. TJX Companies has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

