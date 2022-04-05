Wells Fargo & Company Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $20.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. GAP has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

