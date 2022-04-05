Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $25.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.62.

F opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

