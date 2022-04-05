Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $28.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NYSE UAA opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Under Armour by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Under Armour by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

