WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Pi Financial

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.43.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

TSE:WELL opened at C$5.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$3.76 and a 52 week high of C$8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -30.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.47.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.