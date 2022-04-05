Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of WEJO stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89.
About Wejo Group (Get Rating)
Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
