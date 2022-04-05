Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WEJO stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,579,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,420,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wejo Group

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

