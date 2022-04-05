Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CECO Environmental (CECE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ: CECE):

3/31/2022 – CECO Environmental is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – CECO Environmental was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2022 – CECO Environmental had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – CECO Environmental had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – CECO Environmental was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of CECE opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $193.46 million, a P/E ratio of 184.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $100,114 over the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 987,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 254,818 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 107,319 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

