Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

4/1/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.24. 976,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,648. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

