Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Monro (MNRO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) recently:

4/1/2022 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2022 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

3/24/2022 – Monro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2022 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2022 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Monro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2022 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2022 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20.

Get Monro Inc alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Monro’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Monro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Monro by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Monro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.